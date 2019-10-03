EVESHAM >> On Sept. 17, the Evesham Police Department received an anonymous tip that employees from the Gud-2-Go Convenience store, located at 921 West Route 70 here, had been selling tobacco products to individuals who are under the age of 21 years old.
As a result of that complaint, investigators conducted surveillance of the business. The following day, a detective observed a store employee sell a nicotine vaping cartridge to a juvenile female. That employee was identified and charged accordingly.
Pankaj Suneja, 47, of Marlton was arrested and charged with a disorderly person’s offense for Selling Electronic Tobacco Products to a person under age.