EVESHAM >> On Nov. 18 at approximately 10:22 p.m., an alert employee of the AMC Theater contacted the Evesham Police Department to report a male and female acting suspicious and the male appeared to have a firearm in his waistband here.
Arriving officers located the couple, and quickly arrested the male who was found to have a loaded 40 caliber handgun stuffed in his waistband. A subsequent search of the couple’s vehicles resulted in the seizure of two stun guns and pepper spray.
Dennix Alicea, 23, of Camden, was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
Suehaley Otero, 30, of Maple Shade was charged with 4th degree Possession of Stun Guns and Pepper Spray. She was released on her own recognizance.