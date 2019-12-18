all south jersey

Pictured from left are Audrey Shin, Ryan Hughes, Samuel Pelaez, Antara Pattar, Ben McMonagle, Louis Baretto, Matt Wall and Craig DiaGiamarino

 STEVE WALDRON

MEDFORD >> The Lenape High School Instrumental Music Department has recognized the outstanding performance of the eight students who successfully auditioned at the All South Jersey Band and Orchestra Auditions.

Leonard Nicholas and Steve Waldron have supported the students in this goal as they spent time preparing for this challenge.

Performances will be Jan. 5 for the orchestra at 3 p.m. at Rowan University and Jan. 12 for the wind ensemble and symphonic band at 3 p.m. at Rowan University.

The following Lenape students have been accepted into All South Jersey .

Ben McMonagle: Flute, Symphonic Band

Louis Baretto: Trumpet, Symphonic Band

Matt Wall: Bass Trombone, Wind Ensemble and Orchestra

Craig DiGiamarino: Percussion, Wind Ensemble and Orchestra. DiGiamarino finished first overall on Battery and Timpani.

Antara Pattar: Violin, Orchestra

Samuel Pelaez: Violin, Orchestra

Audrey Shin: Viola, Orchestra

Ryan Hughes: Cello, Orchestra

