MEDFORD >> The Lenape High School Instrumental Music Department has recognized the outstanding performance of the eight students who successfully auditioned at the All South Jersey Band and Orchestra Auditions.
Leonard Nicholas and Steve Waldron have supported the students in this goal as they spent time preparing for this challenge.
Performances will be Jan. 5 for the orchestra at 3 p.m. at Rowan University and Jan. 12 for the wind ensemble and symphonic band at 3 p.m. at Rowan University.
The following Lenape students have been accepted into All South Jersey .
Ben McMonagle: Flute, Symphonic Band
Louis Baretto: Trumpet, Symphonic Band
Matt Wall: Bass Trombone, Wind Ensemble and Orchestra
Craig DiGiamarino: Percussion, Wind Ensemble and Orchestra. DiGiamarino finished first overall on Battery and Timpani.
Antara Pattar: Violin, Orchestra
Samuel Pelaez: Violin, Orchestra
Audrey Shin: Viola, Orchestra
Ryan Hughes: Cello, Orchestra