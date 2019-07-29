MEDFORD >> The Broadway Bound Players of Medford presents "Chicago, High School Edition" on Aug. 1-3 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 3, at Lenape Regional High School here.
Set in the jazzy decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who dreams of headlining in vaudeville, kills her lover and convinces her husband to come up with the money to hire Chicago’s slickest lawyer. Together they seduce and deceive the public and the media, turning her story into a sensational tale that could easily be ripped from today’s headlines.
Chicago creators John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse weave this masterful tale with style, wit and a musical score full of razzle-dazzle show-stoppers.
The Broadway Bound Players of Medford are a talented summer troupe made up of Burlington county youth in grades 6 through 12, under the direction of Michael Del Rossi and Robert Joubert.
Tickets and information are available at https://bbp.ludus.com.