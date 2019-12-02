MEDFORD >> The South Jersey Pops, the area’s own non-profit, volunteer orchestra, continues celebrating its 50th anniversary season with its holiday performance, “A Christmas Carol Festival,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Burlington County Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center here.
A musical retelling of the famed Dickens classic, the concert will also feature a slate of holiday favorites, including Leroy Anderson's A Christmas Festival and Sleigh Ride, O Holy Night with vocal solo, a thrilling rendition of We Three Kings with violin solo, and The Festive Sounds of Chanukah.
Robert Bradshaw, South Jersey Pops’ musical director, will conduct, and the ensemble will be joined by some surprise guests. Bradshaw, founder of the Haddonfield School of Music, is in his third season with the South Jersey Pops.
“This concert is keeping with the theme of our 50th season as our lineup this year features music of South Jersey Pops’ past, present and future, much as Ebenezer Scrooge’s own journey,” said Christian Stebbins, president of the South Jersey Pops. “Only this tour will be guided not by spirits, but by Rob Bradshaw and our talented musicians.”
After “A Christmas Carol Festival,” the Pops will perform two more concerts during the season:
· Mar. 15, 2020: Now is the Time: The Music of Pops Present – The orchestra revels in a theatrical presentation of recent and current music from Broadway, film, and pop that have made a splash in popular culture.
· May 17, 2020: A Beautiful Tomorrow: The Music Makers of Pops Future – As the 50th anniversary season celebration comes to a close, the Pops celebrates its future with music dedicated to and about our children, and the parents and teachers whose influence makes their future bright. Featuring guest performance by Haddonfield-based ChildrenSong, an elite youth choir dedicated to inspiring artistic excellence in choral musicians of the future.
“A Christmas Carol Festival” begins at 3 p.m. Dec. 15, 2019; doors open 30 minutes before the performance. Because last year’s holiday concert sold out, advance purchase is highly recommended. Admission is $15 for adults, and $5 for children 12 and under. A pro-rated season subscription is $34, and $7.50 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under are free. Burlington County Institute of Technology is located at 10 Hawkins Road, Medford, N.J. To order tickets or for a season subscription, visit www.southjerseypops.org/events.
Founded in 1969, the South Jersey Pops is a 60-piece community orchestra based in Burlington County, New Jersey. Comprised of professional and volunteer instrumentalists, the orchestra brings stylistic musical entertainment to South Jersey. For more information on the South Jersey Pops, visit www.southjerseypops.org.