The Sundays on Stage, a series of free, culturally diverse shows presented live in the Burlington County Library Auditorium, continues on Sunday, Feb. 2 with the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble.
The season closes on May 31 with an interactive show featuring mind-boggling magic and more.
The Sundays on Stage series is sponsored by the Friends of the Burlington County Library, Inc. The library auditorium is located at 5 Pioneer Boulevard off Woodlane Road in Westampton.
All Sundays on Stage performances begin at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:45 p.m. and seating is limited:
• Feb. 2 – Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble
Established in 1984, this group of talented performers travel across the country. Their shows, based in tradition, include stilt walkers, dancers, drummers, masquerades, drama and acrobatics.
• Feb. 16 – Burlington Entertainers
Enjoy a choral celebration of American and Irish folk, spiritual pop, patriotic and Broadway favorites by this musical organization founded in 1906 and comprised of Burlington County residents.
• Feb. 23 - Sungji Kim
A soprano with a stunning voice, this artist with a repertoire ranging from opera to contemporary has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Berlin Philharmonic Hall.
•March 1 - Tea for Three
Warm, whimsical and deeply moving, this performance offers a behind-the-scenes look at First Ladies Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford.
•March 8 - The Lion’s Whiskers
Enjoy this delightful musical adaptation of a traditional Ethiopian folktale as portrayed by the Catskill Puppet Theater. The show features masks and puppets and the Theater takes great pride in carrying on in the living tradition of the old traveling puppet troupes.
• March 15 - Charlie Zahm and the Highland Dancers
This show features Celtic classics paired with incredible dance. Charlie’s baritone voice weaves magical moments of Scottish and Irish history with a repertoire that’s pleasing to all ages.
• March 29 - Marc Black’s History of the ‘50s and ‘60s through Popular Music
Enjoy a wide range of popular songs, including surprising favorites like “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” great rock tunes like “Blue Suede Shoes” and moving folk songs like Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.” This thought-provoking, multimedia show is bound to get everyone singing.
• April 5 - Julius Caesar
Performed by The Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey, this Shakespeare tragedy depicts the moral dilemma of Julius Caesar’s close friend Brutus as he joins a dark conspiracy in an attempt to preserve Rome’s republic.
• April 26 - Ginger Coyle Band
This local singer-songwriter with a powerhouse voice is backed by an eight-piece band with a dynamic horn section. Enjoy original recordings, as well as covers of her catalog of influences such as Carole King, Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone and more.
• May 3 - Wind Symphony of Southern New Jersey
This 42-piece orchestral performance of the symphony’s repertoire includes band classics, new compositions, big band tunes and pop favorites such as an incredible rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
• May 31 - I See Magic
This performance features mind-boggling magic, dance and interactive opportunities with select audience members.