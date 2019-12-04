BERLIN >> South Jersey Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Andrea Duffin Conway has announced the company’s 28th Nutcracker season. The famous full length ballet and holiday season favorite will feature iconic music by Peter Ilyich Tchailkovsky, new choreography and exceptional performances by children of all ages.
"I am always excited to provide young dancers from our community with an opportunity to experience this magical and heartwarming family favorite," said Duffin. “Each full length production is an opportunity to gain valuable performance experience in the rich tradition of classical ballet.”
A ballet for audiences of all ages, The Nutcracker tells the story of young Clara, who dreams of a Nutcracker prince who whisks her off through a magical wintry landscape to the kingdom of the Sugarplum Fairy. This year's production will feature South Jersey Ballet Theatre’s graduating high school seniors Camryn Alexy (Cherokee High School) as the Snow Queen and Candy Cane Lead, Laura Daily (Cherokee High School) in the roles of Dew Drop Fairy and Kissy Doll, and Julianne Young (Gloucester County Institute of Technology) as the Spanish and Arabian Leads. Additional lead roles include Jessica Pratt (Classical Conversations) as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Alyssa Sawka (Eastern Regional High School) also dancing the role of the Snow Queen, and Nalayna Guerin (Marlton Middle School) and Carina Meyer (Beck Middle School), each in the role of Clara.
The full list of lead roles includes:
Jessica Pratt, Classical Conversations Sophmore, Sugar Plum Fairy
Camryn Alexy, Cherokee High School Senior, Snow Queen/Candy Cane Lead
Alyssa Sawka, Eastern Regional High School Junior, Snow Queen/Marzipan Lead
Laura Daily, Cherokee High School Senior, Dew Drop Fairy/Kissy Doll
Nalayna Guerin, Marlton Middle School, Clara/Candy Cane Lead
Carina Meyer, Beck Middle School, Clara/Marzipan Lead
Caitlin Flewelling, Eastern High School Sophmore, Soldier Doll/Spanish Lead
Alexis Wilson, Timber Creek High School Freshman, Soldier Doll/Spanish Lead
Julianne Young, Gloucester County Institute of Technology Senior Spanish Lead/Arabian Lead
Karishma Peaks, Eastern Regional High School Junior, Spanish Lead/Arabian Lead
Emily Burgo, Paul VI High School Freshman, Candy Cane Lead
Lydia Dickinson, Beck Middle School, Candy Cane Lead
The Nutcracker will debut Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Girl Scouts and other student groups will have an opportunity to meet the Company after the Friday and Saturday 4:30 p.m. shows at a special ticket rate. All performances will take place at Voorhees Middle School on Holly Oak Drive in Voorhees. Tickets will be available at the Theatre Box Office or visit www.southjerseyballet.com for more information.
Following the company’s Nutcracker season, open auditions for South Jersey Ballet Theatre’s spring production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will take place on Sunday, Jan. 12. Children ages 4-18 are encouraged to attend Additional information will be available at www.southjerseyballet.com or email sjballet@gmail.com with any questions.
South Jersey Ballet Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization which provides dancers ages 5 through 18 from throughout South Jersey an opportunity to participate in a full-length ballet production.