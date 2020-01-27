MOORESTOWN >> Hearing spirituals exposes the audience to the lives of African Americans from whose experience these songs are derived – their hopes, their despair and their faith.
The West Jersey Chamber Music Society celebrates this legacy with a concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 in the sanctuary of the Moorestown Presbyterian Church. The West Jersey Chamber Chorale will be directed by Joel Krott, with bass-baritone Frank Mitchell as featured soloist.
Selections include works arranged by such notable composers as Harry Burleigh, Jester Hairston, Moses Hogan and Hall Johnson. Burleigh, grandson of a freed slave, was the first black composer instrumental in making traditionally black music available to classically trained artists by arranging spirituals in a more classical form. Hogan was a 20th-century composer, as was Hairston, best known for composing for the movie, Lilies of the Field. Johnson was a clergyman as well as a composer of sophisticated arrangements of spirituals.
Before the concert Ivan Woods, familiar to WJCMS audiences for his role with the Arcadian Trio, will give the context and history of spirituals at 6:30 p.m. His lecture is open to all ticket holders.
Tickets are available by calling 856-235-1688 or by check made payable to WJCMS and mailed to 101 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, NJ 08057, tickets are $28 or $18 for seniors and students. Children are admitted free. Tickets will be available for sale at the door.