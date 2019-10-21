EVESHAM >> The concept of “balance” plays a central role in the life of 29-year-old Kate Moats, who opened Balanced Planet Yoga in Evesham Township about four-and-a-half years ago along with her business partner Cheryl Van Sciver.
In the 10 years since Moats first started practicing yoga, she’s had to balance working as a full-time cosmetologist, buying her own home, training to become a yoga teacher, opening her own business, getting married, battling thyroid cancer, transitioning to full-time work at her yoga studio and helping BPY train nearly 40 new yoga teachers.
Yet through it all, Moats and her business partner made it a priority that Balanced Planet Yoga consistently give back to the community.
BPY has held multiple yoga fundraisers to support causes such as Evesham’s Black Run Preserve and pet adoptions through the Burlington County Animal Alliance – and through Moats’ role as a Lululemon ambassador, BPY has hosted free yoga classes for the community with the local Lululemon athletic retailer in town.
With Moats’ generous impact inside and outside the BPY studio clear to all who know her, Evesham Mayor Jaclyn Veasy recently chose to nominate Moats for the Young Professional Leadership Award through the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Now, on Oct. 18, Moats was humbled to accept the award she won alongside nine fellow winners from organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Thomas/Boyd Communications, Republic Bank, Delco Development and the law firm of Parker McCay.
As outlined by the chamber, the Young Professional Leadership Award honors those younger than the age of 40 who demonstrate outstanding leadership in the business community throughout Burlington County.
That leadership must include a history of civic engagement and volunteerism, enthusiastically taking on leadership roles and acting as a role model and mentor to those around them.
Veasy said she first became familiar with Moats and her work when the mayor herself began to practice at BPY several years ago.
“She’s so encouraging to people that she meets, and she’s accomplished so much at such a young age,” Veasy said. “To be that type of leader in the community and help start a business in your mid-20s –
that’s very inspirational to myself and hopefully other business owners and potential business owners in Evesham Township.”
For Moats, she attributes her success to the community she was able to build with her business partner, who Moats said also easily fits all the qualifications for the award if not for the 23-year age gap that spans between them.
“Balanced Planet Yoga has been community from the start,” Moats said. “If you’re going to open up a business, and you want to create community, you have to start with community and a really solid support system. I am eternally grateful for Cheryl, as well as my husband and my parents.”
Balanced Planet Yoga operates in the Shoppes at Elmwood shopping center, located at 795 E. Route 70 in Evesham Township. To learn more, visit www.balancedplanetyoga.com.
Moats currently lives in Mount Laurel with her husband Eric, who works as a lawyer and also serves as an instructor at BPY.