MEDFORD >> Lenape High School musicians Craig DiGiamarino and Matt Wall have been accepted into the New Jersey All State Symphonic Band and the New Jersey All State Orchestra, respectively.
DiGiamarino and Wall "performed at a high level" according to Lenape band director Len Nicholas, at the auditions Jan. 18 at J.P. Stevens High School in Edison.
DiGiamarino was accepted into the All State Symphonic Band, which will perform Feb. 23 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
Wall was accepted into the All State Orchestra and he will perform during the New Jersey Teachers Convention in Atlantic City in November.
There will be two concerts for the orchestra - Nov. 6 in Atlantic City and Nov. 15 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.