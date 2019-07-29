WILLINGBORO >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 21-year-old Willingboro Township man has been indicted for fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman earlier this year while she was sitting in her car in the Millbrook Park section here.
Marvin A. Coleman Jr., of the first block of Marboro Lane, was indicted by a Burlington County Grand Jury on one count of Felony Murder (First Degree), Murder (First Degree), Robbery (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree) and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree). If convicted at trial, Coleman could be sentenced to life in prison.
The indictment was returned July 23 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be scheduled soon in Superior Court in Mount Holly.
Police were called to the first block of Medley Lane just before 8:30 a.m. on March 7 for a report of a female in a parked car with an apparent gunshot wound. Arriving officers found Maribely Lopez of Lindenwold in the driver’s seat of her Ford Focus with the engine still running. The investigation determined that the shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. the night before.
The investigation further revealed that Coleman had made arrangements on March 6 through the marketplace app OfferUp to purchase a used cell phone from Lopez. The plan was for Lopez to meet Coleman in front of a house on Medley Lane, which is a short walk through a field from the defendant’s residence on Marboro Lane.
But instead of buying the phone, Coleman executed Lopez by firing a shot through the partially opened driver’s side window. The phone that was advertised for sale was discovered by investigators inside of the car.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood revealed that Lopez died from a single gunshot to the head.
Prosecutor Coffina urged people selling items online to strangers to utilize safe transaction zones offered by many local police departments.
Coleman is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BPCO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section. The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Tony Luyber and Willingboro Police Detective Jason Galiazzi.