On Saturday October 26, 2019 the Medford-Vincentown Rotary hosted their 73rd Annual Halloween Parade. The Medford-Vincentown Rotary is proud to announce the Winners of the 2019 Medford Vincentown Rotary Halloween Parade Float Contest:
Business/Commercial
1st Braddock's Witches, Braddock's Insurance
2nd Candy Land, Murphy's Market
3rd Farm Theme, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital
Hon.Men. Killer Band, Pinelands Music
Scouts
1st Aliens, Pack 108
2nd The Greatest Pack on Earth, Pack 47
3rd Girl Scouts lead the way, Troop 24713
Hon. Men. Bee Kind, Girl Scout Troop 30906
Civic Service Clubs
1st Time to join the Lions, Medford Lakes Lions Club
Churches & Religious Organizations
1st Stair Way to Heaven, St. Mary's of Lakes
2nd Toy Story, Fellowship Alliance
Community Groups
1st Haunted Hayride, MYAA Field Hockey
2nd Sin Bin, Medford Deck Hockey
3rd Halloween Softball Players, MYAA Softball
Hon. Men. Zombie Cheerleaders, Mt. Laurel Cheerleading Assoc.
Photos by David Borrelli — The Central Record