On Saturday October 26, 2019 the Medford-Vincentown Rotary hosted their 73rd Annual Halloween Parade. The Medford-Vincentown Rotary is proud to announce the Winners of the 2019 Medford Vincentown Rotary Halloween Parade Float Contest:

Business/Commercial

1st Braddock's Witches, Braddock's Insurance

2nd Candy Land, Murphy's Market

3rd Farm Theme, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

Hon.Men. Killer Band, Pinelands Music

Scouts

1st Aliens, Pack 108

2nd The Greatest Pack on Earth, Pack 47

3rd Girl Scouts lead the way, Troop 24713

Hon. Men. Bee Kind, Girl Scout Troop 30906

Civic Service Clubs

1st Time to join the Lions, Medford Lakes Lions Club

Churches & Religious Organizations

1st Stair Way to Heaven, St. Mary's of Lakes

2nd Toy Story, Fellowship Alliance

Community Groups

1st Haunted Hayride, MYAA Field Hockey

2nd Sin Bin, Medford Deck Hockey

3rd Halloween Softball Players, MYAA Softball

Hon. Men. Zombie Cheerleaders, Mt. Laurel Cheerleading Assoc.

Photos by David Borrelli — The Central Record

