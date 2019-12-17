Cora Yelverton reacts to seeing Santa for the first time. SHe had the opportunity to meet Old Saint Nick at an event held at the Historic Crosskey Schoolhouse and sponsored by the Medford Historical Society.
Santa makes an appearance at the Old Crosskey Schoolhouse in an event hosted by the Medford Historical Society.
Maise Francoeur, 2, can't take her eyes off of Santa at an event hosted by the Medford Historical Society at the Old Crosskey Schoolhouse in Medford.
Visitors to the Historic Crosskey Schoolhouse in Medford share in an opportunity to meet Santa.
Medford Historical Society member Bill Stauts (Right) takes a moment to chat with Santa during an event hosted by the Society at the Old Crosskey Schoolhouse.