(Left to Right) Medford Township Board of Education members Cindy Wassersug, Heather Foster, and Trudy Cole, along with Business Administrator Marie Goodwin at the Board's Annual Reorganization Meeting.
(Left to Right) Medford Township Board of Education members Dr. Michael Etter, Catherine Busca, and Pam Scheller take the oath of office after being elected to serve on the Board during the annual Reorganization meeting. Etter and Busca were re-elected and Scheller was elected to her first term.
School Board members Dr. Michael Etter (Left) and Katherine Santamore (Right) and Superintendent Dr. Joe Del Rossi (Center) at the Board's annual Reorganization meeting where Etter was appointed President and Santamore was appointed Vice President.
The Medford Township Board of Education holds their annual Re-organization Meeting.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
(Left to Right) Medford Township Board of Education members Jeff Wagner Jessica Siragusa, and newly elected Pam Scheller at the Board's Annual Reorganization Meeting.
Medford Township Board of Education Business Administrator administers the Oath of Office to elected Board Members at the annual Reorganization meeting.
Dr. Michael Etter (Left) is re-appointed Board President of the Medford Township Board of Education during the annual Reorganization meeting. Superintendent Dr. Joe DelRossi (Right) looks on.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joe Del Rossi looks on as members newly elected members to the Medford Board of Education are sworn in.
Katherine Santamore is appointed to the position of vice president during the annual Reorganization meeting of the Medford Township Board of Education.
