On Friday, July 19th, several representatives of the community gathered at Mc Donald’s on Stokes Road to recognize the spot where Medford’s Cross Keys One-Room Schoolhouse originally stood. A plaque showing a picture of the schoolhouse and a brief history of the building rests on a brick column to the right of the flag poles. The ceremony was attended by Councilman Erik Rebstock, who addressed the group, Councilwoman Lauren Kochan, Councilman Brad Denn, schoolhouse volunteers and members of the Medford Historical Society.
The Cross Keys One-Room Schoolhouse was moved from the McDonald’s site in 1976. It had been at that location for 91 years, serving as a schoolhouse for 77 of those years. The new plaque replaces the original one which was stolen. An interested citizen, Jim Moll, recognized the need for a replacement plaque and donated the plaque and installation to the Medford Historical Society. The schoolhouse presently stands on school property on Mill Street near the entrance to Medford Memorial Middle School.