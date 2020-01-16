MEDFORD >> The Knights of Columbus Council 6520 will host a Concert for Life to benefit The Helpers of God’s Precious Infants of New Jersey on Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Mary of the Lakes Church here.
Dinner and concert tickets are available for $35. Dinner is limited to the first 100 people and begins at 6:30 p.m. The concert featuring Broadway show tunes begins at 7:30 p.m. Concert-only tickets are $25.
This evening of entertainment supports a non-profit organization devoted to helping women in crisis. The Helpers of God’s Precious Infants offers comprehensive support services, mentoring, and assistance programs for their clients.
For more information or to purchase tickets or to make a donation, contact Al DiFrancesco at apd29@verizon.net or 609-839-2991.