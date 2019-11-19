VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) is excited to announce that its annual 50/50 raffle has reached a total of $14,000 with more than three weeks to go until the drawing date of Dec. 12, at 7 P.M. at the AWA Adoption Center located at 509 Centennial Boulevard here.
The jackpot is sure to grow, and AWA is excited to meet the winner of 50 percent of the final amount. The other half of the raffle proceeds will help save countless lives through AWA’s Adoption Program. In 2019, AWA projects to adopt 2,200 cats and dogs to loving homes.
Each $5.00 50/50 ticket purchased increases the buyer’s chance of winning, and helps AWA achieve its mission to eliminate animal suffering, promote the importance of the human-animal bond, and improve the role of animals in the well-being of people. The jackpot’s present total is enough to provide veterinary care for 23 dogs, waiting in kennels at this very moment for their people.
Sophia Barrett, AWA’s Special Events and Community Programs Manager, says, “We guarantee with high probability that each ticket purchased improves pets’ lives, keeping them warm and cozy this winter until they find their forever homes.”
The raffle identification number, as issued by the control commission, is 513-4-21292, and the raffle license issued by the municipality in which the allotment of prizes will take place is 639-19.
No one under the age of 18 years is permitted to participate, though individuals age 16 and older are encouraged to volunteer at AWA to help care for our homeless pets. If gambling is a problem for you or someone in your family, Dial 1-800-GAMBLER.