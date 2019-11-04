VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) honors the anniversary of its participation in the rescue of nearly 200 dogs from the Shamong Hoarding Case, by checking in with the family who adopted survivor dog “Gracie.”
The Guida family adopted Gracie in November of 2018, and she joins a poodle big brother. Christina Guida says, “Gracie loves people and will say hi to everyone.” Gracie’s favorite thing to do is spend time with her doggy brother, and get as many kisses from him as possible. Her trust in people and companionship with other dogs was only made possible because of her rescue by AWA a year ago.
The Shamong rescue was one of the most severe cases of animal cruelty ever seen by AWA Executive Director, Maya Richmond, who has been in the animal welfare field for decades. The community rallied together in a tremendous way, donating toward the dogs’ extensive needs, opening their homes to foster the dogs, and lining up as early as 6 am for a chance to adopt one of the dogs in AWA’s care.
“I think in some cases this was the dogs’ first time ever out of a metal crate,” said Maya Richmond at the time of the rescue.
Christina Guida says of her two dogs, “They both are the best thing that ever happened to me.”