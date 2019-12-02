VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) is grateful for every advocate of its life-saving mission, and this Thanksgiving season the organization is serving up big thanks for its youngest supporters--the next generation of animal lovers.
Among them is one of the most recent donors to AWA's important work, Benna Clark. The young girl combined her birthday money and allowance to make a $50 contribution that ensures the homeless pets of South Jersey can also experience happy holidays.
A $50 gift to AWA can help spay or neuter a pet in need, like Naomi pictured below, which not only reduces the homeless animal population and euthanasia, but also readies the pet for adoption and can lengthen its life expectancy.
The organization applauds each of the children in 2019 who baked dog treats, held a pet food drive for their birthday, encouraged their parents to adopt a pet, or collected funds on AWA's behalf.
Executive Director Maya Richmond says, "we count on the next generation of animal lovers to carry our work forward. Instilling compassion for animals at a young age is integral to the AWA mission, as evidenced by our Summer Camp, which reaches nearly 100 youths in a month, our school visits with therapy pets that reach hundreds more children, and the opportunities for children as young as 12 to volunteer with a parent."