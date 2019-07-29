MOUNT LAUREL >> The 28th annual Mount Laurel Meetinghouse Peach Festival will take place rain or shine from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 here.
The outdoor festival features homemade cakes topped with fresh, locally grown peaches and homemade ice cream churned on the premises with an old-fashioned ice cream machine.
Volunteers will offer informal tours of the historic building to interested visitors, and classic cars will be on view. Pretzels the Clown will be on hand to entertain the children with balloon animals and tricks.
The Mount Laurel Meetinghouse is located on the corner of Moorestown-Mount Laurel Road and Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at the historic center of Mount Laurel. Built in 1760, it is one of the oldest Quaker structures in the Delaware Valley. The hand-hewn sandstone structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Meetinghouse served as a temporary hospital for British and American soldiers wounded in local skirmishes in 1778 during the Revolutionary War. This year the Meetinghouse celebrates 256 years of continuous use by local residents.
Tickets to the festival are $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for children under 4. Proceeds from the annual Peach Festival support the ongoing restoration and upkeep of the Meetinghouse.
For more information about the Mount Laurel Meeting Peach Festival, contact the Moorestown Friends Meeting office at 856-235-1561 before Aug. 2.