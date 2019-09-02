MEDFORD >> Between December 2018 and August 20, 2019, the Medford Township Police Department received reports of multiple burglaries to unsecured vehicles during the overnight hours in the Mimosa Lakes development here.
Only cash was removed from the vehicles with a total loss around $3,000.
The Medford Township Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted an investigation and developed a suspect.
On Aug. 28, Jonathan Ditta, 38, of Medford was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and criminal attempt for the vehicle burglaries.
Ditta was committed to Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance. Ditta was also a fugitive from justice out of the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department for an unrelated incident.