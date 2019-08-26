Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 23-year-old Atco resident pled guilty Aug. 12 to possession of child pornography.
Alex T. DeFrancisco faces eight years in New Jersey state prison under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office. He pled guilty in Superior Court in Mount Holly before Judge Terrence R. Cook to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree).
Judge Cook scheduled sentencing for Oct. 18.
The investigation began earlier this year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding DeFrancisco’ s online activity from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A search warrant executed at his residence and the home of a relative in Medford Township resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices. The investigation revealed that DeFrancisco used an online photo sharing application to upload hundreds of child pornography images.
He has been detained since his arrest on March 29.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit with assistance from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the Lower Camden County Special Response Team, the Medford Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Parole Board, the New Jersey State Police, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Waterford Township Police Department.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section. The lead investigator was BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit Detective Kevin Sobotka.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.