MEDFORD >> On Sept. 21 at 12:56 p.m., the Medford Township Police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Taunton Road just south of Christopher Mill Road.
Upon arriving, it was discovered that a vehicle and bicycle had collided with the cyclist being injured. Kevin Fitzpatrick was operating his 2015 Volkswagen GTI north on Taunton Road when Kevin Horgan was also riding north on Taunton Road either in or near the marked bike lane at the edge of the roadway.
Horgan rode into the travel lane and side swiped Fitzpatrick's vehicle despite an evasive maneuver into the oncoming lane to avoid the bicycle. Horgan was not wearing a safety helmet and sustained a head injury when he fell to the roadway after the collision. Horgan was transported by Cooper Medical helicopter to the Cooper Trauma Center in Camden for treatment.
Taunton Road was closed temporarily and the crash investigation is still ongoing.