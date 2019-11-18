MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders approved the purchase of 45 body-worn cameras for the Burlington County Department of Corrections on Nov. 13. This will be the first purchase of body-worn cameras for the department.
“The Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders is committed to the safety of all of our residents,” said Freeholder Felicia Hopson, liaison to the Department of Corrections. “Having the corrections officers equipped with cameras will assure that both the officers and inmates are both being treated fairly and unbiasedly.”
The use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement and correction officers is a practice that is continuously more prevalent across the nation. The cameras can assist in keeping officers safe, enable situational awareness and improve community relations and accountability.
“Supervisors, transportation officers and intake officers will be the first to receive body cameras,” said Burlington County Warden Matthew Leith. “Video evidence serves to enhance the public trust and will provide another step in our efforts to provide transparency in Government.”