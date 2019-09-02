The Friends of the Burlington County Library, Inc. will host its end of summer book sale Sept. 5-8 at the Burlington County Library in Westampton. Browse thousands of used books, as well as a wide selection of DVDs, CDs and more. Additional details about the sale are as follows:
• Thursday, Sept. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A preview sale offered to Friends members only will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Become a Friends member at the door for $15 per person, $20 per family, or $10 per senior or senior family.)
The sale will feature a large selection of fiction and nonfiction titles organized by category, including many children’s books as well as a wide variety of subjects, such as science fiction, art, cooking, military and crafts, most priced at 50 cents to $1 each. Plus, DVDs are priced at $2 each and CDs at $1 each.
The first 300 shoppers who purchase items will receive $1 coupons that may be used at any upcoming Friends sale, including the next one scheduled for Nov. 21 to Nov. 24. All book sale proceeds benefit Burlington County Library programs.