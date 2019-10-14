EVESHAM >> On Oct. 9, members of the Evesham Police Narcotics Unit and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, conducted a proactive narcotics investigation into the illegal sale of crack cocaine here.
During an investigative stop of the suspected drug dealer’s vehicle, a search was conducted by investigators, resulting in the discovery of a large amount of Crack-Cocaine intended for sale in Evesham Township.
Jamier Gibson, 27, of Brooklawn was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Distribution of Crack Cocaine, 4th degree Loitering to Distribute Narcotics, and 3rd degree Possession of Crack-Cocaine. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.