Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Township Public Safety Director Bruce Painter have announced that a 20-year-old township resident has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.
Alan Sylvain, of the 600 block of Francois Court, was charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two are Second Degree, one is Third Degree).
The investigation began earlier this year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Sylvain’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation revealed that Sylvain had transferred child pornography files utilizing an online chatting platform. Sylvain lived in Palmyra at the time the crimes were committed.
He was taken into custody on Dec. 13 following the execution of a search warrant at his residence. Investigators seized electronic devices during the search.
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment. Sylvain will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office and the Burlington Township Police Department. The lead investigator is BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.