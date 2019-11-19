MOUNT HOLLY >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced that a Burlington Township man pled guilty Nov. 18 in Superior Court to sexually assaulting two minors.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, William L. Sanchez-Monllor, 38, pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault (First Degree) in exchange for a 30-year sentence in New Jersey state prison.
Under the agreement, Sanchez-Monllor, who was employed as a detective with the Trenton Police Department at the time of his arrest in September 2018, must serve the entire sentence before being eligible for release.
The Hon. Terrence R. Cook, P.J.Cr. scheduled sentencing for Feb. 28, 2020.
The details of the assaults committed by Sanchez-Monllor were sealed by a Superior Court judge.
He is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit, Special Victims Section.
The case was investigated by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators were BCPO Detective Tony Luyber and BTPD Detective Ruben Ortiz-Cruz.