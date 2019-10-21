The Rancocas Nature Center is sponsoring a bus trip on Tuesday, Nov. 26 to the Longwood Gardens Holiday Display.
Enjoy the sights and sounds of Longwood Gardens during the holiday season. Indoor and outdoor displays are infused with color and lights, thousands of seasonal plants exquisitely decorate the conservatory, and sounds of the season resonate throughout.
The bus will depart the parking lot of Prospectors Steakhouse and Saloon, 3050 Route 38 East and Ark Road. Begin boarding at 10:15 a.m. and return at 8 p.m. The tour is self-guided, includes time for the holiday night light display, lunch is on your own.
The price of $69 per person includes round trip bus transportation and admission. For further information and reservations, contact 609-261-2495.