EVESHAM >> On Jan. 11 at 12:15 a.m., an Evesham police officer was conducting overnight business checks when he came across a suspicious vehicle in the rear lot of the LA Fitness Center located at 1051 North Route 73 here.
The officer stopped the vehicle as it was attempting to pull out of the parking lot. During the investigation of the suspicious vehicle, the officer arrested the two occupants for drug possession and developed information that a handgun was hidden inside the vehicle. The vehicle was then impounded, to be searched at a later time pending the approval of a Burlington County Search Warrant.
On Jan. 14, the approved search warrant was executed and a 40-caliber handgun and additional marijuana was located hidden inside the vehicle. The handgun was found to be reported stolen from West Virginia.
Tuwan Gainer, 27, of Sicklerville was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. An arrest warrant has been issued and his current whereabouts are unknown.
Kwymiri Felder, 25, of Atco was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana. He was released on his own recognizance.