MEDFORD >> During Woloshin Investment Management’s annual client appreciation event, employees and guests packaged up much-needed staples and festive holiday items to be sent to U.S. military troops unable to be home this year, many serving in harm’s way while deployed.
Woloshin Investment Management has been a Medford presence at 40 North Main Street for 15 years and coordinates its holiday festivities to align with the Medford Business Association’s much-loved Dickens Festival. Woloshin Investment Management opened its doors to holiday merrymakers from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and asked that their goodwill be shared with those serving our country.
The care package drive is especially meaningful to Woloshin Investment Management’s Suzy Egan, Portfolio Manager, whose son is currently deployed. “I know firsthand what a difference these boxes can make for our service men and women who can’t be home for the holidays.” Care packages include items that range from individual cakes to beef jerky and from breakfast bars to ground coffee. “These small conveniences and tastes from home can make a big difference and help keep us connected to our loved ones and show our troops how much we care.”
“We’ve often been awestruck by the support of the clients and staff,” said Peggie Bochnowski at Woloshin Investment Management, who coordinates the project. For information on how to join Woloshin Investment Management’s efforts to send care packages, or to send your items along with those collected by the firm, contact Peggie at Woloshin Investment Management.