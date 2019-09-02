MEDFORD >> On Aug. 27 at 5:10 p.m., Medford Township Police, Fire and EMS responded to a residence on Wyndon Court for the report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, officers observed heavy smoke and fire emanating from the roof of the residence.
Medford Township Fire, assisted by Medford Lakes Fire and Evesham Fire rescued four cats and two dogs from the residence. The fire was quickly brought under control, however the residence sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Medford Township Fire Marshall in conjunction with the Medford Township Police Criminal Investigations Bureau.