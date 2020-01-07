EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School has announced Nathan Knauss, Technology Teacher, as the school's 2020 Teacher of the Year and Maria Rutolo, Special Education Paraprofessional, as the school’s 2020 Educational Services Professional of the Year.
Knauss began his teaching career in the Lenape Regional High School District 11 years ago. He is an innovative technology education educator who views instruction as a specialized craft - it is thoughtful, calculated, challenging, and engaging. His expectations for his students are at the highest of levels, but the support he provides matches these expectations.
His summer months from 2013 to 2018 were spent at The General Robotics, Automation, Sensing & Perception Laboratory (GRASP) at Penn University in Pennsylvania doing robotics education outreach. Outside of the classroom, he co-founded STORM Robotics - a nationally recognized FIRST Robotics program. His Robotics team has earned distinct designations such as Rookie Award winners, District Champions, Region Champions, and honored at the World Championships in 2018. His work as a mentor was also recognized by FIRST Robotics as the Mid-Atlantic Region Woodie Flowers Award Recipient in 2019.
Rutolo is one of the most patient and positive Special Education Paraprofessionals at Cherokee. She is a graduate of Temple University and taught English in the Philadelphia School system for thirty years. Fourteen years ago, she started her second career at Cherokee.
She is a highly regarded staff member in the Special Education department. Her devotion to her students is reflected in the way she offers inspiration and encouragement so that her students will achieve success inside the classroom and outside the classroom. Days in advance of an assignment, Maria ensures that she is knowledgeable about the subject matter so that she is able to offer support to her students.
Rutolo goes above and beyond her duties as a paraprofessional by attending many Cherokee activities such as the Special Education transition program, Freshman and New Student Orientation event, and Back-to-School night. Whatever is asked of her, she does it without hesitation and always with a smile.