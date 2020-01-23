EDISON >> Cherokee High School junior Jihyung Kim has earned two positions at the All-State Band auditions Jan. 20 at John P. Stevens High School here.
Kim, who plays clarinet, won third hair on the All-State Wind Ensemble and first chair on the All-State Orchestra.
Each musician was required to perform all 12 major scales and/or the percussive rudiments, a select chromatic scale, two select solo excerpts, and a challenging short piece that was sight-read during the audition. The students studied and rehearsed the required materials for countless hours and worked closely with Cherokee band directors and private instructors to ensure the highest levels of performance.
One of five Cherokee students to audition, Kim will perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Feb. 23 in Newark.