EVESHAM >> Nicole Snodgrass has been selected as the recipient of the 2020 New Jersey Master Music Teacher Award, as well as the 2020 Conductor of the New Jersey All-State Treble Chorus. She has been the choral director at Cherokee High School for the past 21 years and has sung professionally for more than 25 years. She directs four choirs of nearly 200 students at Cherokee.
Snodgrass has received many accolades over the years, such as Cherokee’s Teacher of the Year (2018), quarterfinalist for the Grammy Music Educator Award (2016 and 2017), conductor of the South Jersey Senior High Chorus (2015) and in 2014, she was chosen as one of the Suburban Family Magazine’s “Outstanding Teachers.”
Over the years, Snodgrass has provided experiences and opportunities that will stay with her students throughout their lives. This past December was the fourth invitation to perform for visitors in the East Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C. Her choirs have performed at Carnegie Hall, Manhattan, appeared live with the rock band, Foreigner, at the Camden BB&T Pavilion, have performed for the stadium fans of the Harlem Globetrotters, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Philadelphia Phantoms. Her 2009 Girls Traveling Choir won the B101 Christmas Idol Radio Contest and received a $7,500 piano from Cunningham Piano Company.
Snodgrass' choirs have toured England, Ireland, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, and Charleston, South Carolina and recorded several albums of their tour presentations. In 2019, her Concert Choir was invited to perform at the 2019 Louisiana ACDA conference in New Orleans.
Snodgrass was educated at West Chester University, studied choral conducting with Grammy award winning conductor, Donald Nally, and received extensive training at Westminster Choir College. She has appeared as a guest soloist with the Ocean City Pops Orchestra, Brandywine Valley Chorale, and has performed choral works with the Pennsylvania Ballet and Delaware Symphony Orchestra.