EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School’s Wind Ensemble recently had seven musicians - nominated by Cherokee’s Wind Ensemble Conductor, D. Michael Lynch - accepted as members of the The College of New Jersey Honors Wind Ensemble.
On Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 8 p.m. in the Kendall Mainstage Theatre on the campus of The College of New Jersey, they will be performing as members of the TCNJ Honors Wind Ensemble.
Under the baton of maestro Dr. Eric Laprade and Dr. Colleen Sears, these student musicians will perform exceptional wind band repertoire along with other student musicians from New Jersey.