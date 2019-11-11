EVESHAM >> Three student-musicians of the Cherokee High School Wind Ensemble have been selected to perform with the Rowan University Honors Wind Ensemble.
They will perform challenging repertoire as members of The Rowan University "WindFest" Honors Wind Ensemble on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
The honors band event is an intensive one-day event for high school musicians selected from throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York. Participants will enjoy a music-filled day, working alongside Rowan's world-class faculty and exceptional university students in rehearsal and masterclass settings.
The day concludes with a concert in Pfleiger Concert Hall featuring both the WindFest Honor Band and the Rowan University Wind Ensemble.