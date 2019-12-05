EVESAHM >> Cherokee High School sophomore Areeda Mehmood has won Cherokee’s One Book – ADL’s No Place for Hate Essay Contest.
Mehmood’s essay was chosen from more than 2,000 submissions. Dave New, Supervisor of English, and Margaret Fynan, Cherokee’s No Place for Hate Advisor, recognized Areeba’s accomplishment by presenting her with a WaWa gift card.
Lenape Regional High School District earned the No Place for Hate designation for the seventh consecutive year. Cherokee challenges anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia and all forms of bigotry by engaging in meaningful activities that explore the value of diversity.