GALLOWAY >> The Cherokee High School Instrumental Music Department directors and administration sponsored the participation of 20 instrumental music students for the 74th Annual All South Jersey Region III Band and Orchestra Auditions Dec. 14 at Absegami High School here.
The audition process starts long before the actual audition day. Students, their directors, and their private instructors began studying the audition requirements for his/her specific instrument several months ahead of time. The students, with the help and direction of Cherokee band director D. Michael Lynch, spent countless hours learning, practicing and perfecting each aspect of the audition.
Each student is required to perform all 20 major scales and/or selected percussive rudiments, a chromatic scale, two selected solo excerpts, and a challenging short piece that will be sight-read on the day of the audition. In preparation of the audition, the students met with their directors and participated in mock auditions. These mock auditions gave each student the opportunity to work out nerves by performing for their peers, and also an opportunity to share tactics, strategies, and past experiences with each auditioning participant.
Although not every Cherokee student was accepted into a performing honors ensemble, the experienced gained through the audition process is guaranteed to provide heightened skills in musicianship and invaluable life lessons. The audition results are listed below:
All South Jersey Wind Ensemble
Alexis Cherby - 2nd Chair; Bassoon
Jihyung Kim - 8th Chair; Bb Clarinet
All South Jersey Symphonic Band
Anton Smolyanyy - 4th Chair; Bassoon
Hailey Goffin - 6th Chair; Bb Clarinet
Alex Caron - 1st Chair; Contra Clarinet
Brooke Shapiro - 2nd Chair; Alto Sax
Aiden Baxter - 5th Chair; F-Horn
Dana DiCostanzo - 8th Chair; F-Horn
Javid Labenski - 1st Chair; Trombone
Ryan Block - 4th Chair; Tuba
Ryan Jones - 1st Chair; Battery Perc.
All South Jersey Chamber Ensemble
Jihyung Kim - Bb Clarinet
All South Jersey Orchestra
Eric Lin - 3rd Chair; Cello
Yat Wang - 8th Chair; Cello
Alexis Cherby – 2nd Chair; Bassoon
Upcoming concerts
- Jan. 5; 3 p.m. at Rowan University (High School Orchestra and Junior High Strings Concert)
- Jan. 12; 3 p.m. at Rowan University (Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band Concert)
- Feb. 4; 7:30 p.m. at Penns Grove High School (Chamber Ensemble Concert)