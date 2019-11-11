EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School’s Marching Band and Color Guard, in its first competitive season as a member of the Tournament of Bands marching arts circuit, won the Region 1 Group 3 Open Class Championship with a score of 93.95. The championship title was achieved while in competition with several other superior music programs within the region.
Despite the difficult and inclement weather conditions Oct. 20, Cherokee wowed the judges and electrified audience members alike, as they performed the show theme “Reflections” to their highest level of musical and visual precision.
In addition to being awarded as the first-place marching band in Group 3 Open, the Cherokee Marching Band was credited with winning the following caption awards: Best Visual, Best Individual Music, and Best Overall Effect.