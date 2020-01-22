Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Chesterfield Township Police Chief Kyle Wilson have announced that a 39-year-old Chesterfield Township man has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Sean O’Malley, of the 100 block of Chesterfield Crosswicks Road, was charged Jan. 16 with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree).
The investigation began last year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding O’Malley’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation revealed that O’Malley was utilizing a search engine to locate and view child pornography online. Multiple electronic devices were seized from his residence during the execution of a search warrant on Jan. 15 and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment. O’Malley will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the New Jersey State Police, the Chesterfield Township Police Department and the Cinnaminson Township Police Department. The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Jennifer Appelmann.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Cinnaminson Township Police Department are members of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The BCPO also belongs to the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.