Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Borough Police Chief Scott Pearlman have announced that a Cinnaminson drug dealer was arrested Nov. 20 for causing the death of a customer who fatally overdosed during the summer on heroin that she sold to him earlier that day.
Colleen Wedge, 29, of the 700 block of Foxcroft Drive in Cinnaminson, was charged with Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree) and Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin (Third Degree).
Wedge surrendered at the Palmyra Borough Police Department. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began after officers from the Palmyra Borough Police Department were called to a house on West Fifth Street on Aug. 9 for an unattended death. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a 31-year-old male on the floor of his bedroom. Empty baggies of heroin were found in the bedroom.
The investigation revealed that Wedge had sold heroin to the victim on numerous occasions, including four bags on the day of his fatal overdose for which he paid $50.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded the cause of death was heroin and fentanyl toxicity.
Wedge will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey. The investigation was conducted by the Palmyra Borough Police Department and the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.