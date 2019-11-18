MEDFORD LAKES >> The 15th annual Medford-Vincentown Rotary Thanks-Giving Community Spiritual Breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Medford Lakes Country Club on Oak Drive here.
Rotarians Dave Stow, Gary Ley Jr., Barb Ryan, Bob Harriett and Bob Wardel, chairmen for the event, report that last year’s event was such a success with more than 125 people attending that they expect a sell out event this year.
“Our community has much to be thankful for and this event allows us to hold a community wide event involving churches and clergy from around the area to come together and express that thanks," said Stow.
This year’s key note speaker will be Pastor Kathleen Stolz from the Medford United Methodist Church. The cost for the event is $19 and includes a breakfast buffet. Proceeds will benefit the Gift of Life Program.
Reservations can be made by calling Dave Stow at 609-953-7600 or by sending your name, address and check made payable to the Medford-Vincentown Rotary Club to P.O. Box 365, Medford, N.J. 08055.