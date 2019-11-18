Cherokee High School Concert Choir Performs at the Louisiana American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Conference in New Orleans
EVESHAM >> The Cherokee High School Concert Choir performed at the Louisiana American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) conference in New Orleans under the direction of conductor Nicole Snodgrass.
Being accepted to sing at an ACDA conference is considered a great honor, both for a choir and for its conductor. The Louisiana ACDA conference was held Nov. 7-9 in New Orleans.
Cherokee’s Concert Choir performed at the historic Immaculate Conception Church and received a standing ovation from the audience. While in New Orleans, the Concert Choir also visited the Mardi Gras Museum and attended a private concert with the world-famous Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
The American Choral Directors Association is a non-profit organization with the stated purpose of promoting excellence in the field of choral music. Every year, conferences with topics pertaining to choral conductors are held and feature the top choral groups in the country and world.
This was a great honor for Cherokee High School’s Concert Choir and allowed them to be recognized on a national level as being one of the country's top choral ensembles.