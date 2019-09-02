Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a Burlington County corrections officer has been charged with stealing $6,365 that was raised to honor the memory of a colleague who died of cancer.
Ann Inman, 36, of Lumberton, was charged with one count of Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property Received (Third Degree). She surrendered herself Aug. 28 at the Burlington County courts facility in Mount Holly and was released after being processed.
Inman, the former treasurer of the union representing Burlington County corrections officers, is accused of keeping the proceeds from a March 2017 fundraiser sponsored by the local chapter.
The funds were supposed to be deposited into the union’s bank account and then, at the request of the widow, donated to the cancer center that treated her husband.
The investigation, conducted by the BCPO Special Investigations Unit, began earlier this year after union officials reviewed bank statements and realized the money had never been deposited.
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.
Inman is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Brian Faulk, supervisor of the BCPO Special Investigations Unit. The lead investigator is BCPO Detective Tim Van Fossen.