Burlington County Freeholder Felicia Hopson has announced that the Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council is accepting nominations for the 2020 Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2020 at 4 p.m.
“The Women’s Advisory Council is excited to continue this longstanding tradition of recognizing women in leadership roles right here in Burlington County,” said Freeholder Felicia Hopson. “The annual awards dinner is a wonderful way to bring together all of the award recipients to share their inspirational stories.”
The council is looking for women who have made significant contributions in their chosen field, as well as having demonstrated their support of women in our community. Winners will be honored at the annual Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards Dinner in March 2020.
This year, nominees will be recognized in the following categories: Mentorship, Law, Education, Community Service, Corporate Leadership, Health, and Diversity/Inclusion.
The council is also accepting nominations to recognize and present scholarships to three outstanding 12th grade female students from Burlington County. The scholarships will include the “Alice Paul Champion Award”, the “Celeste Arties Memorial Award” and the “Elizabeth Coleman White STEM Award”. The Council is pleased to be awarding three Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to each award recipient.
To be eligible for an award, nominees must have lived or worked in Burlington County for at least one year. The awards are sponsored by the Women’s Advisory Council and the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders.
“If you know woman in the community who is going above and beyond for other women, please nominate her for this incredible achievement. I look forward to meeting all of the award winners when we recognize them in March to thank them for their dedication in mentoring other women in our community,” concluded Freeholder Hopson.
Guidelines and nomination forms can be obtained by visiting: http://co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council or by calling Nicholas Gangemi at 609-265-5020.
To view a list of the 2019 Award Honorees, visit: http://www.co.burlington.nj.us/267/Outstanding-Women-of-Burlington
The Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council works to identify and address issues that affect women in Burlington County, raise public awareness of the special needs and roles of women, provide mentoring opportunities for women beginning their careers, and enhance the quality of life for all women. For more information follow the Council on Facebook at @BurlingtonCountyWomen or visit the website at: http://co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council