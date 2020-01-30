Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson has announced that the Burlington County Freeholders and the Women’s Advisory Council are sponsoring a winter coat drive for the County’s Housing Hub and Hope One mobile unit. The coat drive will run until Friday, Feb. 14.
"I am asking county residents to join our efforts to help assist our neighbors,” said Hopson. “We want to do our part to provide some assistance to those who are struggling during these cold winter months.”
We are collecting only new winter coats. The coats will be distributed at the County’s Housing Hub or Hope One mobile unit to those in need.
Boxes will be stationed at the following locations:
• Human Services Building Lobby (Woodlane Road, Westampton) M-F, 9 AM-5 PM
• Administration Building Lobby (49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly) M-F, 9 AM-5 PM
• Health Department (Pioneer Drive, Westampton) M-F, 9 AM-5 PM
• The County Store at the Moorestown Mall M-F, 10 AM-7 PM and Saturdays 10 AM-5 PM
• Burlington County Library Main Branch (Pioneer Drive Westampton) M-F, 9 AM-9 AM Saturdays 9 AM-5 PM and Sundays 1 PM-5 PM
• Bordentown Library (18 East Union Street, Bordentown) Mon-Thurs, 10 AM-8:30 PM, Fridays and Saturdays 10 AM-5 PM
• Cinnaminson Library (1619 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson) Mon-Thurs, 10 AM-8:30 PM, Fridays and Saturdays 10 AM-5 PM
• Evesham Library (984 Tuckerton Road, Marlton) Mon-Thurs, 10 AM-8:30 PM, Fridays and Saturdays 10 AM-5 PM and Sundays 1 PM-5 PM
• Maple Shade Library (200 Stiles Avenue, Maple Shade) M-F, 10 AM-8:30 PM, and Saturdays 10 AM-2 PM
• Pemberton Library (16 Broadway, Browns Mills) Mon-Thurs, 10 AM-8:30 PM, Fridays and Saturdays 10 AM-5 PM and Sundays 1 PM-5 PM
• Pinelands Library (39 Allen Avenue, Medford) Mon-Thurs, 10 AM-8:30 PM, Fridays and Saturdays 10 AM-5 PM and Sundays 1 PM-5 PM
• Riverton Library (306 Main Street, Riverton) Mon-Thurs, 10 AM-8:30 PM, Fridays 10 AM-2 PM, Saturdays 10 AM-5 PM and Sundays 1 PM-5 PM
In December, Burlington County opened an innovative, and first-of-its-kind Housing Hub in the Human Services Facility that serves as a single point of entry for residents who are homeless or experiencing a housing crisis. This new Hub serves as a fusion center to respond to residents’ needs by providing immediate access to services, case management, guidance and our network of community providers.
Burlington County’s Hope One mobile unit offers critical support for persons and families struggling with addiction and related issues with the goal of preventing drug overdoses and deaths and providing linkages for treatment and recovery support services. The unit, which schedules stops all around the county, offers Narcan trainings and free kits, immunizations, and the opportunity to meet with a counselor and coach.
To view a schedule of upcoming Hope One stops, visit: https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/DocumentCenter/View/10946/Hope-One-Fyler-and-2020-Locations
“The Housing Hub and Hope One mobile unit are both doing an incredible job of assisting residents in need,” concluded Freeholder Hopson. “We are thankful to have these resources in Burlington County and want to equip them with the tools they need to keep serving our residents.”
The Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council works to identify and address issues that affect women in Burlington County, raise public awareness of the special needs and roles of women, provide mentoring opportunities for women, and enhance the quality of life for all women. For more information follow the Council on Facebook at @BurlingtonCountyWomen or visit: http://co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council