Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Township Public Safety Director Bruce Painter have announced that the deaths of a man and woman who lived together in an apartment complex on Salem Road have been ruled a murder-suicide.
The investigation revealed that Tianna Drummond, 28, was fatally beaten by Kristopher Corry, 30, who then shot himself in the head. Their bodies were discovered the morning of Jan. 2 inside of their unit at the Willow Pointe Apartments just after 9 a.m.
Autopsies performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Drummond’s death was a homicide and Corry’s was a suicide.
Burlington Township police officers had gone to the residence at the request of a neighbor who heard the couple arguing.
The case was investigated by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office.