Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Delran Township Police Chief Alfonso A. Parente Jr. have announced that a 63-year-old Delran Township man has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Robert Tokarczyk, of the first block of Fox Chase Drive, was charged Dec. 12 with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree).
The investigation began earlier this year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Tokarczyk’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation revealed that Tokarczyk was utilizing a search engine to locate and download child pornography. Multiple electronic devices were seized during the execution of a search warrant at his residence. An examination of the devices by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit revealed approximately 600 images of child pornography and child erotica.
Tokarczyk surrendered himself at the Prosecutor’s Office in Mount Holly. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment. Tokarczyk will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office and the Delran Township Police Department. The lead investigator is BCPO Detective Jennifer Appelmann.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.