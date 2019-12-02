MEDFORD >> There’s excitement in the air in Historic Medford Village as preparations are underway for the Annual Dickens Festival from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
This year’s event will be hosted by The Medford Business Association and the Main Street merchants, who are planning to transform Medford Village into a magical Dickensian era experience all will enjoy.
Beginning at 4:45 p.m. the town crier will herald the beginning of Santa’s parade which will proceed along Main Street from Harriett's Oil at Mill and Main streets to the Gazebo at 18 North Main Street where Santa and township officials will gather for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. After the tree lighting Santa will be on hand to greet children throughout the evening.
But that’s just the beginning of the evening’s events. The stage across from the Gazebo will present a costume contest including everything from Dickensian attire to Steam-Punk. Festival attendees are welcome and encouraged to come in costume and enter the Costume Contest. The stage will also feature carolers, plays, and an old-fashioned pie-eating contest! The traditional live nativity will be on display at Tomlinson Park in front of Pinelands Library. Holiday movies will be playing on Bank Street near Main. Attendees, who are welcome to don Dickensian era attire, will delight to the sights and sounds of strolling musicians, stilt walkers, entertainers, magicians and carolers and more throughout the evening.
There will be food courts at each end of the event area, one near Allen and Main Streets and another near Branch and Main Streets, serving up their best food and beverages.
Main Street merchants will be open and ready to help you find the perfect gifts and treasures for the holiday’s during the event, plus many crafters and vendors will be on hand with unique items suitable for everyone on your gift list.
The festival typically attracts more than 10,000 people from Medford and the surrounding area, and is presented by ShopRite of Medford, along with additional sponsors Murphy’s Fresh Markets, SJS Title, Archer Law, Ocean First Bank, Pop Shop, JS Braddock Insurance, Momentum Solar, Top Golf, Stokelan Estate Winery, and Cipriani Builders.